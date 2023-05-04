You can find player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Javier Baez and other players on the New York Mets and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Báez Stats

Baez has 23 hits with five doubles, a home run, six walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .237/.292/.320 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Matt Vierling Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Vierling Stats

Matt Vierling has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 10 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.333/.416 so far this season.

Vierling takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Vierling Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 3-for-4 0 0 4 5 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 30 hits with three doubles, 11 home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .250/.323/.550 slash line so far this season.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 vs. Braves Apr. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 25 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .217/.321/.443 on the season.

Lindor brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

