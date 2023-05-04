The Detroit Tigers (12-17) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the New York Mets (16-15) on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 2.21 ERA).

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (2-2, 2.21 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 2.21 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .195 to his opponents.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 innings per start.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will send out Verlander for his first start of the season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Friday, Nov. 4 last season, when he pitched five innings in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He pitched to a 1.75 ERA while striking out 9.5 batters per nine innings with a record of 18-4 last season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year, he ranked first in ERA (1.75), first in WHIP (.829), and 11th in K/9 (9.5).

