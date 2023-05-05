After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks while hitting .227.

Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .182 over the course of his last games.

In 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this season (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings