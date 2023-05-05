On Friday, Eric Haase (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .280.

In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Haase has an RBI in five of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings