Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (18-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (1-0) against the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-2).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a mark of 4-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (116 total).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule