Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (18-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (1-0) against the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-2).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has a mark of 4-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (116 total).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Red Sox
|L 8-7
|Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Joey Wentz
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
