Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (18-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-17) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (1-0) against the Guardians and Peyton Battenfield (0-2).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
  • The Guardians have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.
  • Cleveland has a mark of 4-2 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (116 total).
  • The Guardians have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 29 @ Red Sox L 8-7 Zach Plesac vs Brayan Bello
April 30 @ Red Sox L 7-1 Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
May 1 @ Yankees W 3-2 Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
May 2 @ Yankees L 4-2 Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
May 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
May 5 Twins - Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
May 6 Twins - Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
May 7 Twins - Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
May 8 Tigers - Tanner Bibee vs Michael Lorenzen
May 9 Tigers - Shane Bieber vs Joey Wentz
May 10 Tigers - Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez

