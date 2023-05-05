Bailey Ober takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .338 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 116 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland averages just 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw two innings out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Battenfield has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Red Sox L 8-7 Away Zach Plesac Brayan Bello 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins - Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Michael Lorenzen 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Joey Wentz 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez

