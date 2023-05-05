Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Twins on May 5, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Jose Ramirez and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 34 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .286/.400/.454 so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, 20 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.370/.323 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober will get the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Peyton Battenfield's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.350/.570 on the year.
- Buxton hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Gallo Stats
- Joey Gallo has 12 hits with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI.
- He's slashed .190/.329/.603 so far this year.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.