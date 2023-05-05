The Cleveland Guardians (14-17) host the Minnesota Twins (18-14) in AL Central action, at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (1-0) to the mound, while Peyton Battenfield (0-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-2, 4.67 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peyton Battenfield

Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Over four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Battenfield is looking to record his second quality start of the season in this game.

Battenfield will look to pick up his second game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.3 innings per appearance.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober will get the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 1.59, a batting average against of .179 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Ober has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

