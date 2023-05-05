Josh Naylor -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .206 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Naylor has had a hit in 12 of 28 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

In three games this year, he has homered (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this season (14.3%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

