Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Zunino has recorded a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 14
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.