Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has recorded a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

