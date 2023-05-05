Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has recorded a hit in nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.