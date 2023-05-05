Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Myles Straw -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .257 with four doubles and 11 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 19 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 30 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Straw has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|19
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ober (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
