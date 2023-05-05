The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .186 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Gonzalez has recorded a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ober (1-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
