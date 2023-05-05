Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .186 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Gonzalez has recorded a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ober (1-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
