The Cleveland Guardians, including Oscar Gonzalez (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .186 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Gonzalez has recorded a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

