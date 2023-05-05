On Friday, Steven Kwan (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .323, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 160th in the league in slugging.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In 31 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In six games this season (19.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (41.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 19
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.