The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals, on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .350 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 104 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .290.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.204 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

None of Boyd's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Boyd has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/30/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/3/2023 Mets W 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Joey Lucchesi 5/3/2023 Mets W 8-1 Home Michael Lorenzen Max Scherzer 5/4/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Justin Verlander 5/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Matthew Boyd Jordan Montgomery 5/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals - Away Michael Lorenzen Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Lorenzen Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians - Away Joey Wentz Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.