Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Cardinals on May 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 24 hits with five doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 13 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .240/.300/.350 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Matt Vierling Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Vierling Stats
- Matt Vierling has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs, six walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .272/.323/.402 on the season.
Vierling Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Montgomery Stats
- The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 31st, 1.229 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Giants
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 18
|4.0
|10
|7
|7
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 13
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 8
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 36 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .300/.396/.500 so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Tommy Edman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Edman Stats
- Tommy Edman has collected 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .265/.345/.480 so far this season.
Edman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
