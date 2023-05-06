Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .219 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), with at least two hits five times (18.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.77), 17th in WHIP (1.057), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
