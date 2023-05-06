Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .219 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), with at least two hits five times (18.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings