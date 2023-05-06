Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .219 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), with at least two hits five times (18.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in five games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.77), 17th in WHIP (1.057), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
