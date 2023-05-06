On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Detroit Tigers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .250 with two doubles.

In three of seven games this season, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Ibanez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings