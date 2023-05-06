Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Tigers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cardinals Odds
|Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Cardinals
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .278.
- Haase is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wainwright starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 41-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.