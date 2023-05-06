The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .278.

Haase is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Haase has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings