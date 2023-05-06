The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has four doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .278.
  • Haase is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.0% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wainwright starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 41-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
