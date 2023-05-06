Guardians vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.
The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (1-1) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 9-10 in those contests.
- The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored 116 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Logan Allen vs Chris Sale
|May 1
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Domingo Germán
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Joey Wentz
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
