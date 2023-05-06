Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-14) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on May 6.

The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (1-1) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).

Guardians vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 9-10 in those contests.

The Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 116 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).

