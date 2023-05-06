The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Guardians have +100 odds to upset. A 7.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Cleveland's past five games has been 8, a streak in which the Guardians and their opponents have gone under every time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 31 chances this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-9 10-9 7-5 7-13 10-9 4-9

