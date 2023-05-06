Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 17 home runs.

Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.333).

The Guardians' .224 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.262).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (1-1) in his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Allen will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Logan Allen Chris Sale 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Michael Lorenzen 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Joey Wentz 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.