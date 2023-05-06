How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 17 home runs.
- Cleveland has the lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.333).
- The Guardians' .224 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Guardians are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.262).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Allen will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Chris Sale
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Joey Wentz
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
