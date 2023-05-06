Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-18) will host Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (19-14) at Progressive Field on Saturday, May 6, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-110). The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-0, 0.77 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 19 games this season and won nine (47.4%) of those contests.

The Guardians have a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Twins have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won two of 10 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240) Myles Straw 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) - 0.5 (+360) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

