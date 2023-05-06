Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Twins on May 6, 2023
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Byron Buxton and others in this game.
Guardians vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 35 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .285/.396/.447 on the season.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with three walks.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 34 hits with four doubles, a triple, 21 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .268/.367/.315 slash line so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 19 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .255/.346/.555 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Joey Gallo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Gallo Stats
- Joey Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (12 total hits).
- He's slashing .179/.313/.567 on the season.
Gallo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 4
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
