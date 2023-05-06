The Cleveland Guardians (14-18) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Twins (19-14) at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (1-1) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-0).

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-0, 0.77 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen will take to the mound for the Guardians, his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Boston Red Sox.

He has pitched to a 2.45 ERA this season with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across two games.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins are sending Gray (4-0) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In six games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of .77, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .197 against him.

Gray is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Gray is trying for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's .77 ERA ranks first, 1.057 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th.

