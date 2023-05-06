Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on May 6 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is hitting .205 with nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).
  • In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season, Bell has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .77 ERA ranks first, 1.057 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
