Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with 26 hits and an OBP of .337 this season.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 28 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Vierling has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 28 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wainwright takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 41-year-old righty started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
