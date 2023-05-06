On Saturday, Mike Zunino (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is batting .206 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 39.1% of his 23 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.77), 17th in WHIP (1.057), and 15th in K/9 (10.5).
