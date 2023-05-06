On Saturday, Mike Zunino (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Sonny Gray

BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is batting .206 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 39.1% of his 23 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

