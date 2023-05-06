Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mike Zunino (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .206 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 39.1% of his 23 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 23 games (21.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.77), 17th in WHIP (1.057), and 15th in K/9 (10.5).
