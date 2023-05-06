On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .252 with four doubles and 12 walks.
  • In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not gone deep in his 31 games this year.
  • In five games this year (16.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 19
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will send Gray (4-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .77 ERA ranks first, 1.057 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
