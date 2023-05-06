Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .252 with four doubles and 12 walks.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his 31 games this year.
- In five games this year (16.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|19
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Gray (4-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-0 with a .77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's .77 ERA ranks first, 1.057 WHIP ranks 17th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
