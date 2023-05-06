On Saturday, Riley Greene (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI against the Cardinals.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Greene will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

Greene has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (29.0%), Greene has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 of 31 games (48.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

