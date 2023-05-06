The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .205 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 11 games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Wainwright takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 41-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.
  • His 3.71 ERA ranked 31st, 1.283 WHIP ranked 37th, and 6.7 K/9 ranked 41st among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
