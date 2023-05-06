Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Curry totaled 20 points and 12 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-100 win against the Lakers.

Now let's examine Curry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 30.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 4.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.6 PRA 42.5 41.8 41.4 PR 36.5 35.5 35.8 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.9 per game.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the league.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 30 20 4 12 3 0 1 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

