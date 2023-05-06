The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .268 with four doubles, a triple and 21 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 161st in slugging.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (34.4%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (40.6%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a .77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.77), 17th in WHIP (1.057), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
