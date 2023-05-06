The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .268 with four doubles, a triple and 21 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 161st in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (34.4%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (40.6%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings