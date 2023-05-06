Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) and Detroit Tigers (14-17) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET on May 6.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright and the Tigers will turn to Spencer Turnbull (1-4, 6.84 ERA).

Tigers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

MLB Network

Tigers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

The Tigers have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (109 total, 3.5 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule