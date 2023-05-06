How to Watch the Tigers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers will try to defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams meet on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Tigers Player Props
|Cardinals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Tigers Odds
|Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 27 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 109 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.215 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Turnbull (1-4) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- Turnbull has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Turnbull has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Kyle Bradish
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 6-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/3/2023
|Mets
|W 8-1
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Max Scherzer
|5/4/2023
|Mets
|W 2-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Justin Verlander
|5/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.