On Saturday, May 6 at 2:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) host the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright will get the nod for the Cardinals, while Spencer Turnbull will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to win. A 9-run total has been set in this contest.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-4, 6.84 ERA)

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won eight, or 44.4%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

