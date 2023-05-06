Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Cardinals Player Props
|Tigers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Cardinals Odds
|Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Cardinals
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .258 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.0% of them.
- In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (36.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wainwright makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 41-year-old righty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He ranked 31st in ERA (3.71), 37th in WHIP (1.283), and 41st in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.