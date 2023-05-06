On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .258 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.0% of them.

In 25 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (36.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings