The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .214.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In five games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 12 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings