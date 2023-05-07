Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has two doubles while hitting .273.
- Ibanez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.
- In four of eight games this year, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Ibanez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Matz (0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
