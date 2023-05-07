Andy Ibanez -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has two doubles while hitting .273.
  • Ibanez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 during his last outings.
  • In four of eight games this year, Ibanez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Ibanez has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Matz (0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.
