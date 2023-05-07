Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is hitting .074 with a double and two walks.
  • Gallagher has had a hit in a game twice this season, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
