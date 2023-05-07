Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .074 with a double and two walks.
- Gallagher has had a hit in a game twice this season, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
