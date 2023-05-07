The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .171 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Arias has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 15 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings