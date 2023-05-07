The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .171 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 15
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Ryan (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.37 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.