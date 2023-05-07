Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .171 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arias has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|15
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Ryan (5-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.37 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
