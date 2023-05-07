Guardians vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
The Guardians have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-135). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
Guardians vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-135
|+110
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-4.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 3-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 32 games with a total.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-9
|10-9
|7-5
|8-13
|11-9
|4-9
