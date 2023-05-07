How to Watch the Guardians vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 18 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .332 this season.
- The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.
- Cleveland has scored 120 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Cleveland averages just 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.258 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees.
- He has three quality starts in six chances this season.
- Quantrill has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Domingo Germán
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Joey Wentz
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
