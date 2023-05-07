Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 18 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .332 this season.

The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

Cleveland has scored 120 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland averages just 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.258 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 7 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Quantrill has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Cal Quantrill Domingo Germán 5/2/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Tanner Bibee Gerrit Cole 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins - Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Michael Lorenzen 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Joey Wentz 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers

