The Minnesota Twins (19-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) will match up on Sunday, May 7 at Progressive Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Cal Quantrill taking the mound for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 4.73 ERA)

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 17, or 77.3%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 12-4 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 2nd

