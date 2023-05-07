The Minnesota Twins (19-15) and Cleveland Guardians (15-18) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (5-0) for the Twins and Cal Quantrill (1-2) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 4.73 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

During six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.

Quantrill is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Quantrill is looking to pick up his fifth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (5-0) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 2.37, a 7.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .763.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.