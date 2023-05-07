The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop has three doubles and five walks while batting .204.
  • Schoop has a hit in 11 of 21 games played this season (52.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in four of 21 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 14
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .304 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.