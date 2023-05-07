Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Cardinals - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has three doubles and five walks while batting .204.
- Schoop has a hit in 11 of 21 games played this season (52.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in four of 21 games so far this year.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.39 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.39, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .304 batting average against him.
