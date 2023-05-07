Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Josh Bell (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .216.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Bell has driven in a run in 14 games this year (43.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this year (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (5-0) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2).
