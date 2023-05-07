Top Player Prop Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 on May 7, 2023
The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others in this contest.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Marner is one of Toronto's leading contributors (99 total points), having put up 30 goals and 69 assists.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
William Nylander is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 40 goals and 47 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Auston Matthews' 85 points this season have come via 40 goals and 45 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Apr. 24
|2
|0
|2
|7
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
Tkachuk's 109 points are important for Florida. He has 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is one of the impact players on offense for Florida with 78 total points (1.1 per game), with 23 goals and 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
