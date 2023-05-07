Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .197 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has had a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits three times (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
