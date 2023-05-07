Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Joe Ryan toeing the rubber for the Twins, and Cal Quantrill getting the nod for the Guardians.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for May 7.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Orioles at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Bryce Elder (3-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

BAL: Wells ATL: Elder 6 (35 IP) Games/IP 6 (36 IP) 3.34 ERA 1.75 6.9 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Roansy Contreras (3-2) when the clubs face off Sunday.

TOR: Kikuchi PIT: Contreras 6 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (33 IP) 4.02 ERA 4.09 8.6 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Pirates

TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 PIT Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-1) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Taijuan Walker (2-2) when the teams face off Sunday.

BOS: Houck PHI: Walker 6 (32 IP) Games/IP 6 (28.2 IP) 5.34 ERA 6.91 8.2 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (5-0) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will look to Javy Guerra (0-0) when the clubs meet Sunday.

NYY: Cole TB: Guerra 7 (46.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (10 IP) 1.35 ERA 6.30 10.0 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays

NYY Odds to Win: -120

-120 TB Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

COL: Feltner NYM: Lucchesi 6 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (16.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.86 8.9 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (5-0) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Quantrill (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

MIN: Ryan CLE: Quantrill 6 (38 IP) Games/IP 6 (32.1 IP) 2.37 ERA 4.73 10.2 K/9 4.7

Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Athletics at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-1) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will give the start to Ryan Yarbrough (0-4) when the teams play on Sunday.

OAK: Miller KC: Yarbrough 3 (15.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (20.2 IP) 3.52 ERA 7.40 10.0 K/9 5.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Royals

OAK Odds to Win: -115

-115 KC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Alex Faedo (0-0) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Steven Matz (0-4) when the teams face off Sunday.

DET: Faedo STL: Matz 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 6 (31 IP) - ERA 6.39 - K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -200

-200 DET Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9.5 runs

Marlins at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Hayden Wesneski (2-1) when the teams meet Sunday.

MIA: Alcantara CHC: Wesneski 6 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (28.1 IP) 5.35 ERA 3.49 7.9 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Cubs

MIA Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHC Odds to Win: +105

Brewers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-1) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

MIL: Houser SF: Stripling 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 6 (20.2 IP) - ERA 6.10 - K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (4-1) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will counter with Jose Suarez (1-1) when the teams meet on Sunday.

TEX: Pérez LAA: Suarez 6 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (21.2 IP) 2.41 ERA 7.89 7.0 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -120

-120 TEX Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (0-3) to the bump as they face the Reds, who will counter with Graham Ashcraft (2-0) when the clubs play Sunday.

CHW: Kopech CIN: Ashcraft 6 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (36 IP) 5.97 ERA 2.00 9.7 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -130

-130 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9.5 runs

Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (0-0) when the teams face off on Sunday.

HOU: Bielak SEA: Miller 1 (4 IP) Games/IP 1 (6 IP) 4.50 ERA 1.50 13.5 K/9 15.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 HOU Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the hill as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

WSH: Williams ARI: Nelson 6 (31.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (31 IP) 3.41 ERA 6.39 6.0 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -165

-165 WSH Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

Dodgers at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (4-3) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (1-0) when the teams play on Sunday.

LAD: Urías SD: Musgrove 7 (39.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (8.1 IP) 3.86 ERA 10.80 10.2 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

