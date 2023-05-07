After hitting .207 with a double, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .248.
  • Straw has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this year.
  • In six games this season (18.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (28.1%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 19
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
